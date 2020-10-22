Belleville City Council announces scarecrow winners

At the Oct. 19 Belleville City Council meeting Mayor Kerreen Conley announced the winners of this year’s scarecrow contest. The scarecrow in front of Barber Bob’s was announced as the Best Business entry. It is “Groot” from Guaradians of the Galaxy and was created by Belleville Tax and Accounting.

Announced as the best scarecrow by an Adult Organization was based on the Little Shops of Horrors. It is in front of the Belleville-Area Independent office and was created by those at the Wayne County Fairgrounds.

The best scarecrow by a Youth Organization was put together by Cub Scout Pack 793. It is standing in front of Shannon’s Photography Studio on Main Street.

The best scarecrow by a Family/Individual is in front of CVS on Main Street. It was created by the Jason Newsome Family – Jason, Debi, Ella, and Donovan.