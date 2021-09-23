Belleville Church of God invites others to join in ‘Life Chain’ on Oct. 3

The Belleville Church of God invites other pro-life supporters to join them along the sidewalks of Main Street at Five Points in Belleville for the 2 to 3:30 p.m. “Life Chain” on Sunday, Oct. 3.

Members of this congregation will join thousands of other pro-life people who will line sidewalks along routes in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

All “Life Chain” participants will be holding uniform, pre-printed signs such as: “Abortion Kills Children,” “Abortion Hurts Women,” “Pray to End Abortion,” “Life – The First Inalienable Right,” and “Adoption: The Loving Option.”

Church members said this event will provide a visual statement of solidarity by the local community that abortion is grievously wrong and that they are opposed to the killing of pre-born children.

“It is a national tragedy that over 62 million babies have been legally killed by abortion since 1973 in the United States,” a flyer for the event states.

The “Life Chain” events are sponsored by Right to Life – LIFESPAN Educational Fund.