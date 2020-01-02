Belleville children attend Beaumont holiday party

Belleville residents Peyton Liggins, 2, and Maya Liggins, 9, were among those attending the annual holiday party at Beaumont Center for Children’s Rehabilitation. Pediatric patients in the Physical Therapy and Occupational Therapy program and their families were entertained on Dec. 13.

The event was sponsored by the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and supported by Pilots for Kids. About 400 guests enjoyed meeting pilots from Delta Airlines, Spirit Airlines, Selfridge Air National Guard Base, Piedmont Airlines, Sky West, and others as they passed out gifts to each child.

The families also enjoyed crafts, Fairytale Productions photo booth, dinner, and visits with Delta Airline mascot Baldy the Eagle and, of course, Santa.