Belleville Area Lions to meet Aug. 20 to hear speaker on membership

The Belleville Area Lions Club will host a meeting at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Ted Scott Campus of Wayne County Community College District, 9555 Haggerty Rd., Van Buren Township.

Matt Collins with Lions Global Membership Team will speak on recruiting new members and retention of members.

Lions secretary Jo Ann Gardner said all are invited to learn about Lionism, how to join the Belleville Area Lions, and how to put your passion to work in the communities of Sumpter Township, Van Buren Township, and the City of Belleville with others of like passions.

Gardner invites people to bring their suggestions, thoughts, and questions.

“Please RSVP so we’ll know if we need a bigger room,” Gardner said. Call her at (248) 390-9233 or email her at balclionjo@comcast.net .