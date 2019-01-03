Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce sets annual banquet Jan. 12

The Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce has set its annual Golden Awards Dinner and Holiday Party for 6-10 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 12, at Angel Food Catering, 44850 N. I-94 Service Dr., Van Buren Township.

They are having a Roaring 20s theme with entertainment by Derek Rafferty and a Signature drink by Egan’s Pub.

Tickets are $60 each or two for $115. Tables of eight can be purchased for $455. Sponsorships are available.

For more information, contact Chamber Executive Director Paul Henning, (734) 697-7151.