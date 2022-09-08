Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce hires Martha Hanoian

Martha Hanoian of Brownstown Township has been named the new director of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce, replacing Michael Kole as head of the chamber.

Her first day on the job was Aug. 29.

Hanoian is known in the community for her work with the Trinity Episcopal Church’s Friday Fill Up to provide weekly food for food-insecure households and, along with Gabby Burton, received Rotary District 6400’s Peace Chain Award in 2021.

She ran unsuccessfully for the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education when her family lived in Van Buren Township. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Adrian College.