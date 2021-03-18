Belleville approves police body cameras, new in-car video systems

“One lawsuit could devastate our city,” said Belleville Police Chief Dave Robinson at Monday’s regular meeting of the city council via Zoom.

He explained that with the current police department technology the city would have no ability to prove accusations against an officer didn’t occur.

Chief Robinson, who is also serving as interim city manager, said he had been working for nine months on a recommendation to secure body cameras for police officers as well as an updated in-car video system, both to protect the officers and public.

“I learned a lot more about this than I ever thought I’d learn,” said Chief Robinson. “The biggest thing is our risk mitigation and officer safety.” He said the department just got new vests.

“Our in-car video is obsolete,” he said, adding the transmitters on the officers’ bodies do not give a true result which would be harmful to the department if a serious incident happened in Belleville.

He presented the full amount for both the body cams and the in-car videos of $68,316.40, which could be broken down into payments of $13,663.28 annually over five years. He said Kelly Howey, the city’s financial officer from Plante Moran, said it would be better to pay it all at once.

Chief Robinson said he got a $14,417.50 grant for this last August from MMRMA [Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority] and he will resubmit the application for the full amount now that he has the figure. He has reason to believe MMRMA could fund the whole project.

He said the agreement with Axon has each officer being assigned a body camera which would record 12 hours of input. He said the cameras are automatically replaced in 2.5 years to take advantage of updated technology. If one is lost or run over, it is replaced for free, he said. There are in-car computers that read a license plate number on its own so an officer doesn’t have to punch in the license plate number.

“People act differently when they are on camera,” he said.

He reported cloud storage has drastically dropped in price.

“I think this is a vital system,” Chief Robinson said, noting when he came in as chief last year it was one month before the budget was due and he could barely find his office.

The council voted unanimously to approve the purchase and to pay it based on a recommendation from Howey. Chief Robinson said Howey had told him “one and done” is the best way, but it wouldn’t be a problem because it is the same amount either way.

He said he will save 10% if he signs by March 31.

In other business at Monday’s two-hour meeting, the council:

• Approved allowing senior banners to be hung from city light poles again this year. Councilman Ken Voigt said last year they hung the banners with pictures of Belleville High School seniors and it was wildly popular. Parents of 2021 seniors have requested they do it again and the BYC again is sponsoring it. Councilman Voigt said they have volunteers lined up to install them. He said the banners will be up from May until the end of July;

• Heard an hour-long presentation from Mike Kole of the Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce on an application he filled out for the Belleville Lake Fest June 25-27. He said the dates were approved by the council in October. He said not one paid individual is involved in the project and 30 people have volunteered to take part, along with organizations, from Keystone Academy to Van Buren Township. He said the goal is to bring a community-spirited event to the entire 48111 area where nonprofits can earn funds for their work. He said they are proposing a large, closing concert on Sunday, to be located on High Street from Main to the Veterans Memorial. They expect 2,500 attendees and Chief Robinson said he would have to study the area to consider policing such an event. Kole said the entire event could be cancelled due to COVID restrictions and all the vendors have COVID language in their contracts. Kole suggested breaking up the festival events into venues to better handle restrictions and the council was skeptical of that. The festival will be on the agenda of the April 5 meeting for a vote;

• Witnessed the swearing in of new police officer Michael Papin, who recently retired from the Van Buren Township Police Department. Councilman Voigt, a retired city police officer, said he had worked with Officer Papin in the past and he is “top-notch” and knows the territory;

• Heard Mayor Conley announce the federal relief package includes $384,000 allocated to Belleville. She said it cannot be used for pensions or medical liabilities, but maybe could be used for roads, with a water/sewer opportunity coming as well; and

• Approved accounts payable of $120,908.15 and the following departmental purchases in excess of $500: to Superior Auto, emergency repair for #456 fire truck, $1,042.79; and to Mueller, water equipment, $1,395.94.

Before the regular meeting on Monday, the council held a half-hour, Zoom study session on the fire department, in preparation for the upcoming budget sessions. Fire Chief Brian Loranger explained the workings of the fire department and its needs and answered questions.

Councilman Tom Fielder was absent from both Monday meetings.