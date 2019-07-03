Beaumont Health leases 124,564-square-foot building in VBT

CBRE recently represented ownership in a 124,564-square-foot lease of a high-tech, industrial building to Beaumont Health at 41965 Ecorse Rd. in Van Buren Township. The tenant is Michigan’s largest healthcare system.

Peter Rogers and Randall Allman of CBRE represented the owner, Brookwood Capital Partners, in the transaction. Beaumont Health was represented by Insite Commercial.

The lease brings the property to 100% occupancy. Located near the Detroit Metro Airport with immediate access to I-275 and I-94, the property offers high-tech manufacturing and warehouse features.

Detroit’s industrial market has been on a roll, with vacancies remaining at a low 2.1% and asking rents reaching a new peak in the first quarter.

“Activity has been incredibly strong in the industrial sector and it remains very competitive for tenants,” said Rogers. “Quality space is taken very quickly, as demand continues to surge.”

Beaumont Health operates eight hospitals and 145 outpatient locations across Michigan.