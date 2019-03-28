Band students honored by school board

Band students from throughout the school district were honored by the Van Buren Board of Education at its meeting on March 25. They are: Ariana Seward, Kody Grube, and Hannah Costa of Belleville High School; Morgan Cates, Vanessa Slone, Samantha Pause, Seth Campbell, and Rachel Riley of McBride Middle School; Zariah Campbell, Connor Sykes, and Hunter Novakovich of Owen Intermediate; Antoine Cannon, Giselle Smith, Amira El Haddi, and Reina El Haddi of Edgemont; Vermontay Love, Autumn Alley, Ami Rice, and Isaias Ibarra-Reyes of Rawsonville; Christian Cook, Zoe Grullon, Tiffany Huffman, and Katherine Loria of Savage; and Antonio Iacopelli, and Aniyah Snow of Tyler. The students shook hands with board members before receiving their certificates.