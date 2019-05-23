Atchinson Ford named one of top-100 Ford dealerships in the country

Atchinson Ford has been named one of the top-100 Ford dealerships in the country.

Atchinson was presented with the 2018 Ford Motor Company President’s Award in recognition of its outstanding customer satisfaction through progressive management, dedicated employees, and high standards of operational excellence.

Present for the award presentation were: Shane Nelson, Parts & Service Manager, Ford Motor Co.; Brandon Sanders, Used Car Manager, Atchinson Ford; Mike Murphy, Detroit Regional Manager, Ford Motor Co.; Craig Atchinson, Dealer Operator, Atchinson Ford; Ray Nabozny, General Sales Manager, Atchinson Ford; Jim Bishop, Parts and Service Director, Atchinson Ford; and Ryan Kozel, Ford Credit Regional Manager.