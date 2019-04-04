Arts Council receives $4,300 Cozadd grant to put on Missoula Theater

The Belleville Area Council for the Arts has received a $4,300 grant from the Charles B. Cozadd Rotary Foundation for the Missoula Children’s Theater.

The grant will pay for the Missoula Children’s Theater Tour and a local pianist and accompanist.

The “Pied Piper” will take place at McBride Middle School, 47097 McBride Ave., Van Buren Township, on Saturday, May 18.

Two actor/directors will be arriving in Belleville on May 12 with a set, lights, costumes, props and make-up. The Holiday Inn has donated two rooms for their week-long stay.

The MCT Tour begins with an open group audition on Monday, May 13, at McBride Middle School. Auditions are open to all students K-12. Informational fliers will be distributed to schools in Van Buren, Airport and Lincoln School Districts, along with Keystone Academy.

There are roles suited for all ages, skill levels and experience levels. Approximately 50-60 students will be cast in the show.

Rehearsals will take place after school May 14-16, with a dress rehearsal on Friday, May 17. There will be two performances on May 18 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. at Mc Bride.

Missoula Children’s Theater’s primary goal is the development of life skills in children through their participation in the performing arts. The Belleville Area Council for the Arts said it is excited to bring this opportunity to the Belleville area.

For information on how you can become a patron for “The Pied Piper” performance call (734) 697-4455.