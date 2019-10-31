Arthur, Beverly Martin of VBT celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

On Oct. 9, Arthur and Beverly Martin celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary with a quiet dinner in Ann Arbor.

They were married on Oct. 9, 1954 at St. Anthony Catholic Church in Belleville and were blessed with four children Suzette, Arthur, Daniel, and Steven and several grandchildren.

Over the years they enjoyed several trips to St. Pete Beach, FL — about 30 — and trips to Arizona, California, St. Thomas, Hawaii, Mexico, New England, and Tennessee.

The Martins enjoyed gardening vegetables and flowers and they shared many with family and neighbors.

Art retired from Ford Motor Co. and also painted houses for many friends and relatives. Bev was a cosmetologist.

They said they would like to mention that they had the best thoughtful and helpful neighbors.