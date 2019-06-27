April Austin seeks help to fight MS so she can raise autistic son

April Austin wants to go to Mexico for a treatment to help her fight multiple sclerosis so she will be able to continue to raise her 13-year-old, non-verbal, autistic son Jacob.

Austin, 33, who lives in Harbour Club apartments with Jacob has been a Belleville-area resident since 2011.

“I feel bad to have to ask for help,” Austin said to the Independent as she brought in piles of paperwork that spell out her condition.

“I really enjoy this community, as I feel safe and at home,” she said.

She is legally blind from her MS treatments and used Lyft for transportation to the Independent office last Thursday. She carries her fold-up white cane in her carry-all bag.

She is a senior at Eastern Michigan University with a Social Work major and Anthropology minor. She has worked as a long-term substitute teacher at Ford Early Learning Center in Ypsilanti, which she calls “a troubled district.” She also has substituted in the Van Buren Public Schools.

She hopes to work in public policy and open up several autism residential facilities for those with autism transitioning into adulthood.

She said she has two children. Her 15-year-old son no longer lives with her, since she sent him away after he hurt Jacob.

“My story is that I am dealing with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (RRMS). I was diagnosed right after graduating from Washtenaw Community College in 2012. Before the diagnosis, I was constantly sick. As a result, I am now legally blind.

“I don’t drive. I spend a lot of money on public transportation, using Lyft, Uber, and taxis.

“I’m constantly in the hospital for flares and relapses. I have been on three different medications, all of which stop working for me at some point. I’m constantly losing mobility everyday.

“Sometimes I have issues breathing. I suffer from constant digestive and urinary issues. I’m beginning to have difficulty speaking and swallowing.

“I am raising money for a stem cell transplant. This treatment is known as Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplant. This treatment has been known to stop MS in its tracks. Without this treatment, I will definitely continue to deteriorate. I will be forced to quit working, and raising my children.

“As I continue to get worse, I’m constantly questioning my reason for existence. I mean, who wants to deteriorate and waste away in front of their children?” she asked.

Austin has put out a GoFundMe:April’s Journey to Wellness account to help her get the treatment she feels she needs to help her survive.

Austin said she applied to have this treatment in Chicago, at Northwestern University, with Dr. Burks, but she said she was denied because of no enhanced lesions on her brain and spine, although she showed clear signs of deterioration.

She said in the U.S. the treatment is a lot more expensive than in Mexico.

She said the treatment is $70,000 in Ohio and $60,000 in Chicago.

There is a place called Clinica Ruiz in Puebla, Mexico, that offers the complete treatment at $54,000. The treatment also is given in Moscow.

“Because I am acquainted with a lot of MS Warriors, I know several people that have had the treatment and they are doing exceptionally well,” she said.

“I am pleading with you to help in any way that you can,” she said. “Jacob means everything to me; I want to be able to care for him long-term.”

Austin added, “If I get this treatment, I promise to fight even harder for the weak. I promise to be a strong voice for those whom can’t speak for themselves. I promise to do my part to change the world for the better.”