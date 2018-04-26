Annual Perennial Plant Swap, Used Book Sale set May 5

Rain or shine, the Friends of the Library will be holding their Annual Perennial Plant Swap on Saturday, May 5, noon to 1 p.m. in the Belleville Area District Library Courtyard on the corner of Fourth and Charles streets.

Adults and children are invited to bring perennials to swap. Plants should be in small labeled containers to exchange. Garden-related door prizes from local businesses will be given away.

The plant swap will be in cooperation with the members of the Belleville Area Garden Club. Master gardeners will be available for questions and gardening hints.

The Friends will also be holding the Spring Used Book Sale on Saturday, noon to 3 p.m. in the program room of the library. Books will be “Buy One, Get One Free.” There will be a members-only preview sale 11 a.m. – noon. Membership applications will be available at the door.

If you are spring cleaning, please donate your used books to the library. Books should be in good condition. Proceeds from used book sales help pay for children, teen and adult summer reading programs.