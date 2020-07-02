Anisha Sharma, Shane Tinsley lead Top Ten Belleville HS graduates

Anisha Sharma is valedictorian and Shane Tinsley salutatorian of the Belleville High School Class of 2020. The 392 members of the class graduated Saturday in four separate ceremonies on the BHS football field which included safe distancing and masks.

The Top Ten graduates are:

1. Anisha Sharma, valedictorian

2. Shane Tinsley, salutatorian

3. Connor Majewski

4. Chelsea Mihaly

5. Elizabeth Valicenti

6. Benjamin Jeng (tie)

6. Chloe Frye-Anthony (tie)

8. Ashna Patel

9. Alyssa Church

10. Marc Titsworth