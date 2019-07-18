Andrew Hinks wins library brick-counting contest

Andrew Hinks, 9, was the winner of the contest to guess how many bricks there would be in the new Belleville Area District Library building, now under construction next door to the present library.

Andrew guessed 99,482 bricks and the answer was 98,300. His prize was an “I’m Digging My New Library” t-shirt, a set of Minecraft books, and a bag and jar of slime from the Summer Reading prizes.

Andrew is the son of Amy and Kevin Hinks and they live in the City of Belleville. Andrew is heading into fifth grade at Miller Elementary School in New Boston.