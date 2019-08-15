After accident, woman wakes up with no memory and a new gift

It all started when Hannah, an eight-year-old spirit who had recently passed over, came walking through Lynette Mather’s living room in Plymouth on Feb. 4, 2014.

Mather was healing from an incident in 2013 that completely took her memory away and led to her husband having to introduce himself and their family.

She also studied her journals and the baby books she had written in for her three children.

“I had to learn my entire life all over,” Mather recalls.

Then came the gift.

After Hannah introduced herself, Mather found that she was “reading” her home care workers, telling them things about their lives that surprised them.

She said doors were slamming and objects were being moved around suddenly in her house.

“I had to learn to control my gift,” she said. “I had no clue as to what I was doing.”

She said her husband Jim was very supportive of her, but when all this new stuff started happening, he was confused, too.

“Over time, he’s seeing it differently,” Mather said, noting the change came from him witnessing the many people she has helped.

Mather’s father worked for the City of Detroit at a time when you had to live in the city if you worked for the city. She graduated from Bishop Borgess High School in Redford and had a marriage with three babies and a divorce.

Mather went to Schoolcraft College and got a degree in Early Childhood Development. She also is a certified paralegal. She has written books and won top prizes in poetry, with one poem about Vietnam earning her a trip to Washington, D.C.

In 2012, she was living in Plymouth and working at Cornwell Pool & Patio, a job her daughter helped her get. She was doing great with top sales of patio furniture when her first accident happened.

After healing from that, she worked for three months for Tyner Furniture in Ann Arbor, when the second accident occurred and she lost her memory.

She said she lived in Plymouth for three years and in 2017 she and Jim moved to Van Buren Township to a peaceful home in a shady, quiet subdivision.

When Hannah turned up, her life changed.

“You need a notebook,” Hannah told her. “Write these names down.”

Mather questioned Hannah and Hannah told her, “Ask your circle and find my parents.”

Mather said two of her girlfriends stayed friends with her after she lost her memory and they reintroduced themselves to her. One of the friends had a sister-in-law in a grief group. The sister-in-law identified a lady in her group, Becky, as having lost a child named Hannah.

Becky called Mather and they sat down together and Mather gave her messages from her daughter. Mather became a friend of the family and recently attended the family’s 14th birthday party for Hannah. She also helped them release butterflies in Hannah’s memory.

And, then, Marley, who was five when she died, started coming with Hannah every time she came to see Mather. And soon there was “a whole slew of little kids” coming to see her. She says sometimes they wake her up in the morning by running up and down her hallway.

Earlier last Friday morning, Zander, age two when passing, came with the children and told her, “It’s about time you woke up.”

When she asks them how she will find their parents, the children have told her, “We will help you.”

“Spirits come and they have a message and they want me to help. The least I can do is share.

“I’m busy and I love what I do,” she said. “I give people closure — not all the way. That’s not possible.”

Mather is part of a group of 12 people who meet at her home each Monday. The group is called Unspoken Secrets – Missing People and they work together, each with their special gifts, to find missing people.

But it hasn’t been families coming to them for help, but spirits seeking to comfort their grieving families.

“There are so many missing people,” she said.

The spirits of the missing sometimes come to group members in dreams and five or six of the group members often have the same dreams. Members keep in contact by texting to compare notes and then discuss the addresses and numbers and pictures they get. Some go into trances. Some share the paintings they do that show locations.

Mather said she has had the same dream for 70 nights from Danielle, a woman who went missing in Farmington. The group is convinced they know the location of her body in Hines Park. But, if one of them goes to the police, the police might look at that person with suspicion for knowing so much about the crime.

“It’s awkward to go up to a family and tell them I have a message from someone on the other side,” she said.

“I wish families would reach out to me for information. … I don’t know how to approach the appropriate people.”

She said Nick, who has recently shown up, has been missing since the 1980s and she doesn’t even know if Nick’s family is still alive.

“If a child of mine went missing, I would do anything to find them,” Mather said, referring to people’s reluctance to deal with a psychic medium.

“When we trance, they come through me and they take over,” she said of the spirits seeking help. Mather said she doesn’t know what is said after they take over so group members take notes.

Earlier this year a four-minute clip of a documentary film on her work with another psychic at Maybury Park was debuted at the University of Michigan as part of the program to select finalists for a film festival.

She said the audience wanted to see more of this clip and protested when the four minutes were over. She said the audience could hear spirits speaking on the clip and the film crew didn’t cut it out. The audience heard the crew swearing in surprise when they heard the spirits talking.

She said four weddings are coming up next year for people she has assured have met “your forever.”

“I need to stay on the path. I’m afraid not to do it,” she said, referring to what might happen to her next if she stopped.

“I’m doing it because children are in the in-between. I want the parents to know what the child is thinking, what they want to say to them.

“I want to change the way people go about looking for lost people,” she said, adding she has found that her gift is extremely powerful. She said she went to a class and was told she didn’t need any more training with her gift.

She said Danielle and Egypt are two in the in-between area that are helping over those who have been taken and killed. And they also help her from the other side, she said.

Mather said she tries to stay reasonable in her fee and charges $100 for an hour-long reading and $150 for two hours. And, she can tell if someone needs help and can’t afford it and they work it out. She said some people call for long-distance phone readings and some come for group readings. She also teaches classes, as well as teleports to look in on surgeries, and other services.

She has pages of testimonials from people she has helped, many who say they were very skeptical at first, but then were convinced.

She said she tells people to read the Bible, especially Revelations, since many of the things in that Book are happening.

Her Facebook page is Unspoken Secrets Missing People. For more information, call her cell at (734) 560-6795 or email her at Lynettemather@gmail.com .