Aerotropolis announces new executive director Christopher Girdwood

The Detroit Region Aerotropolis Board of Directors announced Dec. 12 that Christopher Girdwood has been selected to serve as the organization’s new executive director, effective immediately.

“Christopher brings a wealth of national experience and tremendous enthusiasm to the role,” said David Glaab, chairman of the Detroit Region Aerotropolis Board. “Under his leadership, I believe Aerotropolis will continue to attract quality jobs and business investment to the region.”

Girdwood formerly served as the Business Development Manager for Prince William County in Virginia, where he implemented strategies to grow a 1,500-acre Innovation Park by attracting and expanding life science and advanced manufacturing industries.

His economic development experience also includes work in Los Angeles and at the International Economic Development Council (IEDC). Girdwood attended Michigan State University, the University of Michigan, and Harvard Kennedy School.

“I am from greater Detroit and it’s great to be back home promoting economic growth in the region,” said Girdwood. “The talent is here, there are many shovel-ready sites, and developers can work directly with two world-class airports, three major interstates, and five Class-A rail lines.”

Girdwood’s office is in Romulus.

Over the past five years, the Aerotropolis region welcomed $470 million in new capital investments and created close to 3,000 new jobs, according to a news release from Aerotropolis. Many opportunities still exist with thousands of acres of undeveloped property throughout the region, the news release said.

Assistant Wayne County Executive Khalil Rahal applauded the move.

“Aerotropolis is central to our effort to continue to grow Wayne County as a world-class logistics and distribution hub to match our airport,” Rahal said. “I look forward to seeing Aerotropolis continue to thrive under Chris’ leadership.”

“Working with the Aerotropolis communities, we will build on the momentum of the Amazon, Penske, and Brose projects to attract even more quality jobs and investment to this area over the next decade,” said Girdwood.

The Detroit Region Aerotropolis Development Corporation is a four community, two-county, public-private economic development partnership driving corporate expansion and new investment around Detroit Metro and Willow Run airports. Aerotropolis offers 6,000 acres of development-ready land.

Members in the public sector are Van Buren Township, Huron Township and the cities of Romulus and Taylor, along with Wayne and Washtenaw counties, Wayne County Airport Authority (Metro and Willow Run airports) and Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

Aerotropolis business partners are DTE Energy, CBRE, Detroit Chinese Business Association, French American Chamber of Commerce, German American Chamber of Commerce, British-American Business Council, Asian Pacific American Chamber of Commerce, Detroit Regional Chamber, and Detroit Regional Partnership.