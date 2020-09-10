Active Aero to construct new 23,596-square-foot building at Willow Run

“This is a significant development for the airport,” said Van Buren Township Public Service Director Matthew Best at the VBT Planning Commission’s May 27 virtual Zoom meeting,

Director Best said Active Aero is one of the distributors and sales of airplane parts. He said they are looking at a newer set of planes, which is a look to the future for Willow Run Airport to be a hub for airplane-based businesses.

Best said the township does administrative approval on such projects and Kalitta went through the township process for its building in 2018.

When asked if Active Aero is related to Kalitta, Building and Economic Development Director Dan Power said no, USA Jet is related to Active Aero.

Best said Active Aero moves parts and cargo and Kalitta moves people.

Director Power said Active Aero Group’s plan is to build a 23,597-square-foot building on 1.13 acres of property. This includes a 6,352-square-foot office building and a 17,245-square-foot warehouse at 48155 F Street at Willow Run. They plan to have three shifts with 10 people per shift.

It will be located west of Beck Road and north of Tyler near the Yankee Air Museum.

“We review building in the airport as far as complying with the zoning ordinance,” said Power, who added it will be using the airport taxiway. The property is zoned AP-Airport District.

Power said the Wayne County Airport Authority has the final say on the site plan and, “We review and issue permits for building.”

He said there are 32 parking spaces proposed and it will using a private road network

Power said there will be delay on this project since they are reassessing conditions because of COVID-19 as far as timing and supply streams.

“It will not be built right away, but administrative approval is good for a year,” Power said.