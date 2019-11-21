Abigail Emerson to give dance performance in Detroit on Dec. 14

Abigail Emerson of Belleville will be performing in a young artist contemporary dance performance at 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Boll Family YMCA, 1401 Broadway St., Detroit.

Abigail is a student at Belleville High School and the daughter of Julie and Kent Emerson.

On Dec. 14, the Young Dancers Initiative & Eisenhower Dance Detroit will present Embodied, a young artist contemporary dance performance with guest performances from various other groups.

Embodied is the third event of its kind, a collaboration between young dancers across the state of Michigan. It celebrates the excellence of youth artists in Michigan for a night of newly developed contemporary dance works.

Young Dancers Initiative is a pre-professional dance company under the umbrella of the professional company, Jodie Randolph Dance, with a mission of empowering young artists through dance education. The focus of the program is on dance training and performance, with the sole purpose being to bridge the gap between studio training and college dance programs.

The School of Eisenhower Dance Detroit has a similar mission of fostering the appreciation of dance as an art form. Students are taught and mentored by former and current professional dancers alongside a staff of highly skilled instructors with degrees in dance.

On Dec. 14, YDI will collaborate with Eisenhower Dance Detroit for their annual performance, a culmination of the pieces they’ve been rehearsing for several months.

Embodied is the encompassing theme of the show, inviting the audience to examine contemporary notions of how we perceive the body as owners and spectators. This show is suitable for those of all ages looking to support the growth of young artists in the community.

For tickets, go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/embodied-tickets-79649562987