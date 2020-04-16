‘A Nightmare on Haunted Hill’ streaming on line without charge

The movie “A Nightmare on Haunted Hill” is streaming on line for families who have to Stay Home, Stay Safe. Families are invited to watch it without charge. The movie is a funny, scary ghost story filmed on location in Sumpter Township on an old Indian reservation. It is based on a true story.
See www.anightmareonhauntedhill.com
