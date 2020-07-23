5 candidates file for 4 seats open on Van Buren Schools Board of Education

Four candidates filed to be on the ballot in the Nov. 3 election for four, four-year seats on the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education.

Filing by the 4 p.m., July 21 deadline, were incumbents Simone Pinter, Susan Featheringill, and Kelly Owen, along with newcomers Donne Nicole Falconer and Terrance Cordell Goff. All four candidates live in Van Buren Township.

Keith Johnston did not file for reelection.