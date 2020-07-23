5 candidates file for 4 seats open on Belleville Area District Library Board

Voters will be asked to fill four seats on the Belleville Area District Library Board in the Nov. 3 general election. There are three 4-year seats open and one 2-year partial-term open.

Filing for a place on the ballot for the four-year terms by the 4 p.m., July 16 deadline, were three incumbents: Joy Cichewicz of Sumpter Township, John Juriga of Belleville, and Alma Hughes Grubbs of Van Buren Township; and one newcomer, James Chapman of Van Buren Township.

Filing for the two-year term is former board member Tanya Stoudemire-Phillips of Van Buren Township, who on July 14 was appointed to fill the seat recently vacated by Barbara Gates, who has moved from the library district. Stoudemire-Phillips is running to retain that seat.