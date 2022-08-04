5 candidates file for 3 seats on VB Public Schools Board of Education

As of the 4 p.m., July 26, deadline, the following five candidates have filed with the Van Buren Township clerk to seek election to three, four-year seats on the Van Buren Public Schools Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election:

• Terrance Goff

• Andrew Frazier

• Darlene Loyer Gerick

• Calvin Hawkins, Jr.

• Amy Pearce

Gerick, Hawkins, and Pearce are serving on the current board and have filed for reelection. Goff and Frazier are new candidates. All the candidates live in Van Buren Township. Candidates had until July 29 to withdraw.

In last week’s Independent the candidates filing by 10 a.m. on July 26 were listed. No more filed between that time and the 4 p.m. deadline.