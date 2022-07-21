4 Republicans, 1 Democrat run for State Senate seat on Aug. 2

Darrin Camilleri, D, 2964 Harrison Ave., Trenton, is unopposed on the Democratic side of the Aug. 2 primary ballot for a four-year State Senate seat in District 4.

There are four Republicans seeking to get their party’s nomination for the Nov. 6 general election: James Chapman of Van Buren Township, Michael Frazier of Romulus, Houston W. James of Flat Rock, and Beth Socia of Flat Rock.

The district includes Belleville, Van Buren Township, Sumpter Township, Huron Township, Romulus, Wayne, Brownstown, Southgate, Flat Rock, Trenton, Grosse Ile, Gibraltar and Wyandotte.

James Chapman, R.

James Chapman, 62, of Van Buren Township, said he has been living in the township for 55 years.

He is a small business owner, with tree service, firewood, a sawmill, and is a mechanic.

He graduated from Belleville High School in 1977 and attended Eastern Michigan University and Jackson Community College.

Among his hobbies are building racing engines, especially Chevys.

He has run for office several times: Three times for state representative, two for township trustee, once for district library board and was elected a Republican precinct delegate in Van Buren Township.

Chapman said he went to the county and state Republican conventions in April. He said he helped get candidates Kristina Karamo (Secretary of State) and Matt DePerno (Attorney General) nominated along with other grassroots candidates.

Once he is elected he said he will seek a thorough, complete forensic audit of the 2022 elections for prosecution of election felonies and violations of state elections law. This includes revision of current election laws.

He also is interested in securing Michigan’s international border and standing with Texas and Arizona on their border security. This includes the three international airports in the 4th Senate District, two of which are among the largest in the state. No other candidates have spoken on this very important issue, he said.

He also will seek judiciary and criminal justice reform, including jury nullification, and education reform, among many other issues.

Chapman said he will be holding 3 p.m. events at the Victory Park gazebo in Belleville on the two Saturdays before the primary election – July 23 and 30 – so people can meet and greet candidates.

Michael Frazier, R.

Michael Frazier, 48, of 22030 Dubois St., is a lifelong Huron Township resident and graduate of Huron High School, class of 1992, and Specs Howard School of Media Arts. He is employed in engine assembly at Detroit Diesel.

He ran for State Representative in 2016 and 2018. Now he is seeking the State Senate seat.

Frazier belongs to the Livonia Republican Club, Wayne County Congressional District, WCCD12 Michigan GOP, Metro City Church in Taylor and Men’s Life at the church. He also is a member of the Alzheimer’s Association of Monroe County.

He said he is running for office because, “I believe we need a more balanced House and Senate. I am a strong conservative, hard-working Republican. So many of my friends are tired of the direction Michigan is leading to. I want to be part of positive change.”

Once elected his goal is, “Election integrity. Cut taxes across the board. Repeal the Pension Tax. Cut useless programs. Stop wasting tax dollars. Keep our law enforcement strong. Help our vets! Make improvements to our public schools. Give the parents more control to what their kids are learning. I want to do all I can to help our seniors live stress-free.”

Houston W. James, R.

Houston W. James, R, 28442 Dawnridge Dr., Flat Rock, did not return his candidate form.

Beth Socia, R.

Beth Socia, R, 30234 Apple Grove Way, Flat Rock, did not return her candidate form.