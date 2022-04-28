34th District Court invites public to May 6 Community Day

The judges of the 34th District Court in Romulus invite the public to a new event they’re calling “Community Day at the Court” from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 6.

Community Day is open to the public, though it is targeted at residents of the five communities serviced by the 34th District Court: Belleville, Huron Township, Romulus, Sumpter Township and Van Buren Township.

“We are thrilled to showcase our new facility and be able to host a day of fun for the community,” said Chief Judge Brian A. Oakley.

The newly completed 34th District Court Building, located at 11129 Wayne Rd. in the City of Romulus Municipal Complex, opened to the public last year.

It is a state-of-the art facility, comprised of two stories, four court rooms, and 50,000 square feet. In addition to tours of the facility, attendees at Community Day can enjoy a car show, food trucks, public safety demonstrations, pet adoptions, and more.

Several community agencies are partnering on the event including the Michigan Youth Challenge Academy, Growth Works, Romulus Christian Ministerial Alliance, Sentech Services, and Hegira Health, Inc.

For more information about Community Day at the Court, call Avery Taylor at (734) 941-4463, extension 264.