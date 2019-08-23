25th-annual Don Rochon Memorial Car Show & Swap Meet set Sept. 15

The 25th-annual Don Rochon Memorial Car Show and Swap Meet will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, at the Sumpter Township fairgrounds, 23501 Sumpter Road, Sumpter Township.

Car show entry is $15 and entries close at 12:30 p.m. Awards will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Swap Meet exhibitor fee is $20 for a 10’x10′ space.

There will be door prizes, a 50/50 raffle and music.

Included in the car show will be classic custom cars, street cars, street rods, trucks, and motorcycles. Registration is 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

For more information, call Margaret Rochon at (734) 699-5275.