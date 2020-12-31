Editorial: 2021 has got to be better than 2020

Everyone has got to be looking forward to a new beginning on Friday, Jan. 1. The new year of 2021 has to be better than what we all experienced in 2020.

We have hope for an end to the COVID-19 experience with the shots being given to more and more people to keep the virus away. We are warned that masks will still be important and social distancing. But, maybe we won’t get infected with COVID-19.

And, the politics, locally and nationally may calm down a bit. Sumpter Township has a new supervisor, treasurer, and trustee, but the power is still there for the previous crew by a 4-3 margin. We’ll keep reporting on what happens there to keep you entertained.

On the national level, our new President will be sworn in soon, and it might be Joe Biden. The news swirls around and around, as do the results of court sessions. We’ve had two psychics contact us saying Donald Trump will serve the next four years. Who knows? We’ll keep watch.

We are happy to see that the suspects in the Egypt Covington murder and the suspect in the murder of four young people in Sumpter have been identified and are going through the justice system. If they are found to be guilty and punished it will be a great relief to all. However, it won’t take away the pain from those who loved the five so brutally taken from us.

And, Belleville will get some new marijuana facilities to boost the economy. 2021 should be a good year.