The boys on the Homecoming Court at Belleville High School for 2021 are Spencer Rimando, Logan Kuclo, Christopher Mangrum, Bryce Radtka, Anthony Andreana, and Travis Moore

The girls on this year’s Homecoming Court at BHS are Avni Patel, Avery Fields Laura Montgomery, Jessica Harper, Emma McGuire, and Jasmine Martz. The king and queen will be crowed at the Homecoming game at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8.