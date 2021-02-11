2020 BHS Athletics Hall of fame includes Medley, Colletta, Ferris, Ashley, Chudzinski

Van Buren Public Schools Athletic Director Joseph Brodie has announced the winners in the 2020 Hall of Fame: David Medley, Mike Colletta, Jill Ferris

David Medley, coach, track and cross country, 1976-2006;

Mike Colletta, athletic director, 1983-2007;

Jill Ferris (Pence), softball 1982-1984, diving 1982-1983;

Bill Ashley, baseball 1986-1988, wrestling 1986-1987, football 1987; and

David Chudzinski, soccer 2000-2003, football 2001-2002, wrestling 1999-2001, track 2000-2003.

Brodie said the winners’ plaques are mounted on the wall of the Athletic Hallway at Belleville High School.

Brodie said they cannot do an actual induction this year, but his plan is to bring these 2020 inductees to next year’s celebration with the 2021 class.