15th-annual Shop With a Hero held at Meijer in Van Buren Township

On Dec. 17, Van Buren Township Public Safety Department presented the 15th-annual Shop with a Hero event at the Meijer store on Belleville Road. VBT Each year, Officer Ryan Bidwell has organized this program that serves the community and brings his department together with those from the Sumpter Township fire and police departments, Belleville fire and police and the Michigan State Police.

VBT Public Safety was able to provide 20 families with $200 dollar gift cards each to assist them during the holiday season. These familes were chosen in partnership with Van Buren Public Schools. Meijer and Walmart contribute to the program. A similar event was held at Walmart on Dec. 5.