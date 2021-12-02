St. Anthony Men’s Club, parishioners donate $3,476 to VFW for veterans

John Zaroff and Len Szweda of the St. Anthony Catholic Church Men’s Club presented a check to Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4434 Commander John Blackstone on Nov. 29. The check for $3,476 was from the men’s club along with the generous parishioners at the church who donated to help homeless veterans.
Three years ago, the men’s club started a breakfast to earn money for homeless vets and made $700, which they donated to the VFW. Last year, there was no breakfast because of COVID, but they asked parishioners for help and were able to donate $2,000 to the VFW. They wanted to get this year’s donation to the VFW before Christmas so they could use it for veterans.
Commander Blackstone gave a list of services they offer, including tending to veteran emergencies in the Belleville area, going to the VA Hospital in Ann Arbor and providing five motorized wheelchairs for veterans.
