14 local writers take part in library’s first Local Author Fair

On Saturday afternoon, May 20, 14 local authors met with the public and sold and autographed their books at the Belleville Area District Library’s first Local Author Fair.

Adult Services Librarian Amy Greschaw met guests at the door of the library and gave them a list of the authors located at tables throughout the library.

Authors taking part were:

• Brian Anderson of Plymouth, author of “Chip Dip,” a humorous novel set in a potato chip factory in Detroit’s Corktown neighborhood.

• Thomas Blackwell, Ph.D., of Belleville, writer of self-help books that show you how to overcome obstacles and achieve your dreams.

• Zev Lawson Edwards of Detroit, whose teen novel “The New Punk” is set in Detroit and follows a group of orphan boys who struggle to answer the question: Where does an outsider fit in when they don’t fit in anywhere at all?

• Constance Haynes of Belleville, has written two books of popcorn recipes: “All Popped Up! 1&2.”

• Pamela Kennedy of Belleville had an inspirational memoir, “Coming Out of Utter Darkness.”

• Marian Lloyd-Caldwell of Belleville is the writer of many children’s books and songs. Mr. Mouse is one of her characters.

• Cheryl Martin, M.A., of Belleville, is a writer of a broad range of literature for all ages that includes poetry, novels, and books of local history.

• Ian Tadashi Moore of Canton is the author of “Zosan,” based on a Japanese children’s song, featuring Zochi the elephant and illustrations by Moore.

• Donovan Neal of Wixom is an ordained minister who wrote “The Third Heaven,” a three book series telling the fascinating story of the fall of Lucifer.

• Catherine Powers of Belleville is a local poet who was present to promote her book “28 Years Since My Last Confession.”

• C. Genevieve Riggs of Van Buren Township, a retired art teacher in the Van Buren Public Schools, was present with her first nonfiction book for children, “An (Unexplained) Avian Adventure.” It is based on the time her bird, Mr. Gray, escaped and flew from their home in Country Walk subdivision to across Haggerty Road. The story was featured in the Independent.

• Mark and Diane Rosenthal of Sumpter Township, who are known for their Animal Magic animal show, were present with the several books they’ve written about animals for children and adults, including “Animal Magic Unleashed,” which is adult rated.

• Amy Stilgenbauer of Ann Arbor writes fiction for teens and adults. Her latest is called “Sideshow.” Set in 1957, a young woman runs away from a marriage proposal to join a travelling carnival.

• Norma Davis Stoyenoff of Belleville is a writer of mystery and romance and brought her latest: “Cursed by Cupid?”