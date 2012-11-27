On Saturday May 14, more than 100 volunteers pulled trash, tires, and even a sunken boat from Belleville Lake with pontoon boats, gloves and boots to fill a 40-yard dumpster, provided by Waste Management.

Organized by the BYC, volunteers came from club members, family, friends, the local community and the BHS robotics club. The volunteers fro the Belleville Lake Beautification project scoured the public shoreline for trash, from plastic water bottles and bait containers to scrap wood and abandoned fishing gear. It was raining and under 50 degrees while the volunteers filled trash bags with debris. The largest item was a 14-foot, partially submerged sailboat found near the city pump house. After the four-hour cleanup, the 118 volunteers were treated to a picnic lunch on the BYC clubhouse property on North Liberty Street in the City of Belleville. BYC is a 501c7 club that currently is seeking approval for a large marina and clubhouse on that property.