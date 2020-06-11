10 outdoor sculptures borrowed for a year

The Downtown Development Authorities of Belleville and Van Buren Township installed ten outdoor sculptures pieces in the city and township during the first week of June. They are leased from the Midwest Sculpture Initiative that provides outdoor sculpture exhibits in “art-underserved” communities. The sculptures are created by professional artists from around the country. Belleville DDA began the initiative in 2014.

• Mimic is the sculpture in front of Belle Tire on Belleville Road. It is by D W Martin of Edinboro, PA, and is priced at $8,750.

• Purple Whisper Bench by Jim Gallucci of Greensboro, NC, is valued at $8,000. It is placed in front of the Van Buren Township Hall.

• Big Wheel by Jim Collins of Mountain, TN, is valued at $5,000. It is placed at the Five Points intersection in Belleville.

• Power Outage by D W Martin of Edinboro, PA, is placed at the Van Buren Township DDA Placemaking/Harris Park, just south of Aldi’s on Belleville Road. It is valued at $9,750.

• Summerscape by Robert Georgic of Sumpter Township, MI, is valued at $5,000. It is placed at the Quirk Road Triangle on Belleville Road north of Belleville Bridge.

• Sizzilin Sun by Richard Morgan of Wauseon, OH, is valued at $3,500 and is placed between McDonald’s and Taco Belle on Belleville Road.

• Celestial Navigator by Ray Katz of Pontiac, MI, is valued at $15,000. It is near the Welcome to Belleville sign south of the Belleville Bridge. It was knocked off its cement slabs in an accident, just days after its installation.

• Cat Tails by Pam Reithmeier of Monclava, OH, is placed near the gazebo in Horizon Park in the City of Belleville. It is valued at $7,000.

• American Eagle by James Havens of Woodville, OH, is placed in front of Chase Bank on Main Street in the City of Belleville. It is valued at $8,000.

• Tide Pool with Anemone by Judith Greavu of Bluffton, OH, is in front of the Fourth Street Square in downtown Belleville. It is valued at $8,000.