$1.3 million playground under way in Lower Huron Metropark

Huron-Clinton Metroparks is moving forward on plans to develop a new, unique space-themed playground at Lower Huron Metropark after community surveys and stakeholder input.

Construction is expected to begin this summer and wrap up with a grand opening by the end of the year.

“The Metroparks always strive to meet community needs and provide area residents and visitors with first-rate outdoor recreation spaces and activities,” said Metroparks Director Amy McMillan. “We couldn’t be more appreciative of the feedback and ideas received and are excited to launch this unique play experience to help spark imaginations and serve as a destination playground.”

McMillan said the design is a combination of creativity, accessibility, and offering something that did not already exist in the general vicinity. Planning for the new play space began this past November. Online surveys and stakeholder conversations were held with numerous individuals and organizations including the Detroit Association of Black Organizations (DABO) and the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. From there, the Woods Creek area within the park was selected due to its visibility from the main park road, abundant parking, and general openness.

The playground is one of many efforts the Metroparks is making to improve recreational opportunities across the system’s 13 unique parks. Key features include a geometric playscape designed to reflect the solar system and a new Hedra tower slide, believed to be the first of its kind in Michigan. Playground consultant, Penchura, along with Michigan Recreational Construction, Inc., will lead the construction, installation and development to make the vision come to life.

The new playground is set to break ground in the summer and be completed by the end of 2021. To learn more, view site renderings and stay up to date with project developments, see www.metroparks.com/projects.