Zweng asks council for local fire department leadership

To the Honorable Members of the City Council,

I appreciate the opportunity to address the recent decision to hire an external advisor for the Belleville Fire Department. I feel it is important to provide context from those of us who have been on the ground, serving this department and this community with dedication and pride.

Over the past year, I have not been given the opportunity to lead the department in the capacity I believe, I — and our command staff — are fully capable of. Last November, we collectively raised concerns regarding Chief Loranger’s prolonged absence, lack of engagement, and diminishing commitment to the department. In the wake of that leadership void, we have operated under the direction of a city-appointed director who, while well-intentioned, lacks any background in fire service operations.

Despite this, our team has remained committed and responsive. We have fulfilled every request made of us. We developed a responsible, balanced budget with the intent to follow it diligently. We’ve continued to pursue and manage grants — something we’ve done successfully for over two decades — saving the city a substantial amount of money in the process. These efforts were made not for recognition, but because we believe in the mission of this department and the safety of our community.

We have also ensured that every member of our department remains fully compliant with all State of Michigan licensing requirements. In addition, we continue to prioritize ongoing education and training to maintain the highest standards of service and readiness. This commitment reflects our belief that professionalism starts with preparation — and our team has never wavered in that responsibility.

What’s most disheartening is that we were never given the chance to demonstrate that this department could be run effectively, professionally, and efficiently by the very people who have dedicated their careers to it. The command staff and our members at large have the experience, the institutional knowledge, and the passion to lead. Yet, key decisions — such as suspending duty crews, halting grant applications, and hiring — have been made without our input or involvement.

Furthermore, I want to make it clear that none of the city’s concerns regarding leadership have ever been formally brought to my attention. At no point was I asked to respond to or address any perceived shortcomings. This lack of communication has made it difficult to understand the rationale behind certain decisions and has prevented us from offering solutions or improvements from within.

I also feel compelled to raise a serious concern regarding the financial impact of recent leadership decisions. The city has already spent $10,000 on a consulting firm and $15,000 on a director with no fire service experience — both of which have dramatically affected our budget. Now, with the addition of another advisor, the financial strain continues to grow. Historically, the Fire Chief position was compensated at less than $15,000 annually. It simply makes no fiscal sense to continue outsourcing leadership at a significantly higher cost when qualified, committed individuals are already in place and willing to serve.

Equally troubling is the fact that neither the director nor the advisor are required to respond to emergencies. Meanwhile, our staff continues to drop everything — day or night — to answer the call and serve our citizens. This disconnect is a real pain point for our team. It’s difficult to reconcile the weight of our responsibilities with leadership that isn’t expected to share in the urgency, sacrifice, or risk that defines our profession.

And those sacrifices are not limited to our members alone. Every call we respond to — whether it’s in the middle of the night, during a family dinner, or on a holiday — impacts our families as well. They carry the emotional weight of our service, often without recognition. Their support is unwavering, but the strain is real. It’s a burden we accept with pride, but one that deserves to be acknowledged when decisions are made about who leads us.

Historically, when a vacancy has occurred in the Fire Chief position, the next highest-ranking member has been promoted. I understand that the Fire Chief role is a non-union position, and I am fully prepared to accept that responsibility and lead a team that has already proven its dedication, professionalism, and capability.

I respectfully ask that Council consider the proven commitment and capabilities of those within the department before continuing down a path that further distances leadership from those who serve on the front lines. We are ready, willing, and able to lead Belleville Fire into its next chapter — with integrity, professionalism, and a deep-rooted dedication to our community.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Christopher Zweng

Assistant Fire Chief

Belleville Fire Department

Editor’s Note: The above statement was read to the Belleville City Council at Monday’s meeting. Mayor Voigt corrected one item, saying Police Chief Kris Faull was paid only $3,000 extra temporarily to oversee the fire department.