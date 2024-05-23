Yankee Air Museum changes name to Michigan Flight Museum

The Yankee Air Museum has changed its name to the Michigan Flight Museum & Air Adventures.

“We’re thrilled to publicly share our brand refresh, as we feel it better reflects who we are and where we’re going,” stated Kevin Walsh, president and CEO of the Michigan Flight Museum.

“Summer is coming and with that we kick into high gear with our premiere events such as the Thunder Over Michigan Air Show and our flying season with our historic, flyable aircraft. What a great time to showcase what we do with an updated brand,” Walsh said.

The location at 47884 D St., Belleville, MI 48111, remains the same, as does the mission.

The museum was established in 1981 and is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization. The museum dedicates itself to educating individuals through the history of American aeronautics, aerospace industry and its associated technologies while inspiring generations through personal experiences to instill pride in our national accomplishments. Visit www.MiFlightMuseum.org to discover more or call (734) 483-4030.