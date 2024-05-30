Woman driver found dead in car at Haggerty and I-94 on Friday

An investigation is ongoing after a driver was found dead inside a vehicle on the westbound I-94 exit ramp at Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township.

Van Buren Township police called Michigan State Police to report a Honda Civic stopped on the ramp from westbound I-94 to Haggerty around 2:35 a.m. Friday. A 59-year-old Flint woman was dead inside the car.

Her family has been notified, but officials were not releasing her name.

MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement there were no signs of foul play, drug use, or a crash, so the woman’s cause of death was unknown. An autopsy was to be conducted by the Wayne County Medical Examiner to determine the next steps in the investigation, he said.