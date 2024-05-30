Woman driver found dead in car at Haggerty and I-94 on Friday

An investigation is ongoing after a driver was found dead inside a vehicle on the westbound I-94 exit ramp at Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township.
Van Buren Township police called Michigan State Police to report a Honda Civic stopped on the ramp from westbound I-94 to Haggerty around 2:35 a.m. Friday. A 59-year-old Flint woman was dead inside the car.
Her family has been notified, but officials were not releasing her name.
MSP First Lt. Mike Shaw said in a statement there were no signs of foul play, drug use, or a crash, so the woman’s cause of death was unknown. An autopsy was to be conducted by the Wayne County Medical Examiner to determine the next steps in the investigation, he said.
An investigation is ongoing after a driver was found dead inside a vehicle on the westbound I-94 exit ramp at Haggerty Road in Van Buren Township.