WIN offers Michigan Workforce Career, Resource Guide online

The Workforce Intelligence Network for Southeast Michigan (WIN) announces the release of a comprehensive Michigan Workforce Career and Resource Guide.

This tool is designed to enable individuals and workforce providers with employment solutions to support career development for job seekers through 2028.

“The Michigan Workforce Career and Resource Guide reflects the commitment WIN has made to support individuals in their career search,” said Michele Economou Ureste, executive director at WIN. “Navigating the job market can be challenging, and WIN along with its board members aim to provide job seekers and professionals with the necessary resources to achieve career goals.”

The guide, created by WIN, offers information and resources to help job seekers and professionals navigate today’s dynamic and competitive job market.

Available online at winintelligence.org, this no-cost guide serves as a one-stop destination for career counselors and job seekers to access a wide range of career-related materials such as wage scales, career pathways in mid- and high-demand occupations, and contact information for training providers and supportive services.

“The WIN Michigan Workforce Career and Resource Guide provides a valuable resource for government officials and other stakeholders to understand the current demand for workers, opportunities for education and training, and the partnerships that are helping to develop creative solutions to the region’s pressing workforce challenges,” said Amy O’Leary, executive director, SEMCOG.

The guide offers direct point-of-contact information to more than 40 State of Michigan organizations and educational institutions supporting professional development such as skill-based training, resume building, and networking opportunities, helping to ensure residents are provided with the knowledge and tools needed to succeed in a current field or choose an in-demand career.

“As a WIN board member, I am excited to share the Workforce Career and Resource Guide with our residents and the community,” said Jennifer Llewellyn, director of Oakland County Michigan Works. “We are fortunate to have so many great education and workforce partners across Southeast Michigan.”

The user-friendly digital publication is accessible to a wide range of users, including entry-level job seekers or seasoned professionals looking to advance in a career.

“I am proud of the Workforce Career and Resource Guide and the resources it will showcase to our Michigan communities,” said Carrie Rosingana, CEO of Capital Area Michigan Works! and WIN board member. “This guide will help individuals navigate the workforce ecosystem in the tri-county region, where our agency serves, as well as the larger southeast Michigan workforce ecosystem that we’re connected to and a part of through WIN.”

To learn more about the WIN training reimbursement initiatives visit winintelligence.org/initiatives/.

— Alysha Albrecht