Who to watch for in lighted Christmas parade on Saturday

At 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6, Belleville’s annual Winterfest light parade will step off from the Belleville High School parking lot. This year the theme is “A Very Retro Christmas.”

Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce president Dinara Strikis shared this list of parade participants that were confirmed as of Monday. Units will not be in this order in the parade. Also, others may sign up over the next few days.

So far, we have:

• 2025 Grand Marshal Sophie Zoller

• 2025 Grand Marshals Pastor Bob and Becky White

• Atchinson Ford

• Belleville Area Chamber of Commerce executive board

• Belleville Central Business Community

• Belleville High School Dance Team

• Belleville High School Marching Band

• Belleville Seventh-day Adventist Church

• Belleville Tigerettes

• Belleville Yacht Club

• Bethany Bible Church

• Christmas Bus

• City of Belleville

• City of Belleville Fire Department + Santa Claus

• City of Belleville Police Department

• Cub Scout Troop 792

• Faith Community Church

• Gage & Hannah VanEckoute & family

• Genisys Credit Union

• Girl Scouts 77527

• Great Lakes FLAG Football League

• J&T Crova

• Making A Difference Cleaning and Caregiving L.L.C.

• Marcie Grzywacz for Michigan Senate

• Mt. Calvary of Van Buren

• Northern Lights Expedite Inc.

• P & P Dance Centre

• Snider Electric

• Solid Rock Church of Belleville

• State Representative Reggie Miller

• Sumpter Township

• Sumpter Township Police Department

• Traditions on Main

• Troop 231

• Van Buren Township

• Van Buren Township Fire Department

• Van Buren Township Police Department

• Van Buren Township Public Safety Honor Guard

• VBall Area Little League

The tri-community fire departments take turns bringing Santa to town at the very end of the parade. This year, the City of Belleville has the honor of bringing Santa to town.

After the parade, Santa will meet with children at the Belleville Area District Library. The Winterfest fireworks over Belleville Lake had been scheduled for 8 p.m., but may be delayed a bit until after conclusion of the annual Angel of Hope ceremony at nearby Hillside Cemetery.