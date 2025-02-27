Western Wayne Quirk show starts March 1 at Belleville Area Museum

The Western Wayne County Quilting Guild quilt show opens at the Belleville Area Museum, noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 1.

The quilt show continues through Saturday, March 29. The museum is open Tuesdays, 4-7 p.m. and Wednesdays through Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Special events on the hour on Saturdays.

Original patterns, handwork, vintage and modern quilts will be on display.

Special events on Saturdays on the hour includes, Roxann Baker showing yoyos and hexies on March 1, Roni Mazur showing hand quilting on March 8, Emma Moya showing paper piecing on March 15 and Tina Lewis sharing the We Care program given to those in need on March 22, and Bob Green showing machine maintenance on March 29.

Youth Sewing

Western Wayne County Quilting Guild is holding a Youth Sewing Workshop, at the Belleville Area District Library on Saturday, March 8. Sign up at the library.

The workshop can sew with six youth each hour: 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 and 2 p.m. Make a half-apron to take home.