Western Wayne County Hands Off! protest set for Saturday in Canton

Residents of communities in western Wayne County will gather to protest a wide range of federal government actions and orders on Saturday, April 5, beginning at 1 p.m. in front of the Canton Township administration building on Canton Center Road.

Local leaders will give brief remarks beginning at 1:30 p.m. Attendees are welcome to join at any time, and stay as long as they can, until 3 p.m.

The protest is part of the Hands Off! National Day of Action, a mass mobilization of events organized by local chapters of the group Indivisible. The Canton event is organized by members of the Belleville Area Friends Indivisible, which welcomes members from Belleville and surrounding communities.

All residents of Belleville, Canton, Plymouth, Northville, Westland, Van Buren and Superior Townships and beyond are welcome to join, and encouraged to bring signs to express their opinion under their First Amendment rights.

Some of the issues that have brought people together under the Indivisible movement include drastic funding cuts, mass firings and other actions and proposals affecting veterans, Social Security, scientific and medical research, public education, libraries, national security, public lands, the environment, immigrant rights, the judicial system, free and fair elections, diversity/equity/inclusion initiatives, personal data, consumer protections, the LGBTQ+ community, reproductive health, Medicaid, food assistance, public health, international relations, foreign aid, people with disabilities, the U.S. Postal Service, Medicare, the tax system and more.

Organizers chose the Canton location to be convenient for western Wayne County and eastern Washtenaw County residents who may be unable to travel to a large protest planned for the state Capitol building in Lansing.

Attendees are asked to park in the Heritage Park parking lots and meet in front of the Canton administration building at 1150 Canton Center Rd.

Attendees are asked to not use the Canton Public Library lot to allow patrons access to the library.

The protest will be on the sidewalks and lawn in front of the building, which is accessible public space and subject to Michigan law (www.aclumich.org). This is a rain, snow or shine event.

A core principle behind Hands Off! is a commitment to nonviolent action. An RSVP is requested, but not required, at https://www.mobilize.us/handsoff/event/766333/

For more information about all Hands Off 2025 events, see: https://handsoff2025.com