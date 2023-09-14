Warthogs, Gardner White team up to help Belleville FD

Ray Martin, the vice president of Victoria Commons Homeowners Association, is also president of the Washtenaw County Warthogs, a motorcycle club of first responders who raise funds to support public safety officers.

Martin said he stopped by the Belleville Fire Department to see what they needed and was shown the meeting room fire fighters had been renovating. It turned out they could use some recliners.

Martin teamed up with Gardner White who agreed to donate two new recliners to the fire fighters. On Sept. 6, the recliners were delivered and assembled for the Belleville Fire Department, as a small crowd watched.

Martin said the Warthogs is made up of active and retired police officers, fire fighters, E.M.T.s and court officers who ride motorcycles and work together to help first responders. He said there are 99 chapters in the U.S., Canada, and Norway.