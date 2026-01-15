Vonge, Gresham named to SNHU Fall 2025 President’s List

MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) has named Christopher Yonge and Taishei Gresham, both of Van Buren Township, the Fall 2025 President’s List. The fall term runs from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List.

Dean’s List

Three local students also have been named to the Fall 2025 SNHU Dean’s List. They are Parometris Watkins of Van Buren Township, Hope Faith of Belleville, and Koty Brinson of Belleville.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit, accredited institution with a 93-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. It now is serving more than 200,000 learners worldwide.