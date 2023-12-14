Volunteers needed to help place wreaths at Romulus cemetery

The Romulus Veterans of Foreign Wars announced volunteers are still needed for the annual Wreaths Across America project at noon this Saturday, Dec. 16, at Romulus Memorial Cemetery.

The City of Romulus once again is participating in the annual recognition of veterans which takes place throughout the country on Dec. 16.

The national event is a gathering of volunteers and patriots in local, state and national cemeteries in all 50 states — most recently at 3,702 participating locations — as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.

Each year, a new theme is chosen to help volunteers and supporters focus their outreach in their communities. The national nonprofit theme for 2023 is “Serve and Succeed.”

The Dec. 16 event in Romulus is free and open to the public.