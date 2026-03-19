VBT responds to Google and DTE Energy announcement

In response to the recent announcement made by Google and DTE Energy about the proposed data center, the Van Buren Township supervisor issued the following statement:

“We are incredibly encouraged by the interest Google is showing in Van Buren Township. A project of this magnitude represents far more than just a building. It’s a significant investment in our local economy and a vote of confidence in our community’s infrastructure.” said supervisor Kevin McNamara.

“Beyond the immediate boost to our tax base, which helps us fund vital services like schools and public safety without placing a heavier burden on residents. This data center will be remarkably quiet and low-impact to neighbors. We look forward to working closely with Google to ensure this project aligns with our long-term vision for Van Buren Township’s growth, while creating high-quality jobs right here,” he said.

To learn more, see a list of FAQs that has been compiled over the past several months during public engagement regarding Project Canolli at: https://vbtmi.gov/departments/municipal_services/data_center_project.php