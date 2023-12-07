VBT planners OK revised site plan for Hampton Manor

At a special, one-hour meeting on Nov. 28, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission considered options for colors for brick, stone, and siding for the Hampton Manor project at the corner of Tyler and Morton Taylor roads.

After decisions on the colors were made, the commission voted unanimously to grant the amended site plan so the assisted living/memory care building could be completed.

Earlier this fall, it was found that the developers of Hampton Manor did not follow the site plan that was approved by the township. The developer came in with a site plan amendment, but the commission did not like the proposal since it wasn’t like the original approved plan.

The commission rejected the proposed plan on Nov. 8 and asked the developer for changes that would be more like the original design of the building that was approved.

The blue siding that had been put on the building was pulled off and gables with metal roofs added to break up the expanse of the roof. Options for the horizonal siding were brought to the special meeting by architect John Costa. He explained that he had been the architect and set colors and materials, but they deviated.

He was alone to work everything out so they could get the amended site plan, finish the outer part of the building, and get the waiting senior citizens into the assisted living/memory care space.

After all the details for the landscaping, fence, shape of the front columns, and additional sidewalks were included in the plan, it was presented as a whole and adopted.

“I feel bad you basically have to do this,” said commissioner Bernie Grant, noting Costa’s original design was well done. Commissioner Grant is also an architect.

“I think you met all the requirements,” Grant said. “… that building was violated by contractors.”

Commissioner Jeff Jahr said the applicant made a costly mistake and it won’t happen again for a long time. He said the commission should work with the applicant “who is trying to do the right thing.” He said the colors before them were close to the original intent.

Jahr said the “half brick” proposed is not up to the full brick in quality, but the ordinance doesn’t require full brick. He said the difference between face brick and full course brick is a durability issue.

Township Treasure Sharry Budd, who sits on the planning commission, said, “We shouldn’t even be here tonight.” She said at a previous meeting Costa’s cohort made comments, “Like we weren’t smart enough… and he could do just what he wanted to and we let it happen.”

After more discussion, the commission approved Khaki Brown for the siding and cherry red brick. Black is already on the roof and shingles and stone is already in place.

After the vote was taken, commission chairman Brian Cullin said, “You have your amended site plan. Get your masons working.”