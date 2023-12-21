VBT planners grant final approval for Zippy Auto Wash project

At its regular meeting on Dec. 13, the Van Buren Township Planning Commission granted final site plan approval for Zippy Auto Wash at 11600 Belleville Rd., on the west side of Belleville Road between Venetian Avenue and Sunrise Lane.

The commission approved the preliminary site plan and special land use on Dec. 14, 2022 and land use was approved by the township board in January 2023.

Vidya Krishnan, planner of McKenna Associates said the plans had to change to an underground wastewater detention pond instead of the surface pond planned and the township asked that the surface be changed into a lawn area. Wayne County has approved the change.

Also, she said the drive shared with the Urgent Care facility got an “F” rating for the intersection with Belleville Road, indicating “failed,” but no changes are recommended there. She said the cars leaving the car wash can stack up in the drive for exit onto Belleville Road.

She said the change to the detention pond and the traffic study caused the delay, but now she recommends approval of the final site plan.

In other action at the Dec. 13 meeting, the commission:

• Approved the extension for one year of the preliminary site plan approved Dec. 14, 2022 for a roof and floor truss manufacturing facility at 5925 Beck Rd., adjoining Manns Lumber. Owner is 5M Van Buren, LLC. Plans call for construction over the next two years. One more extension may be granted, if necessary;

• Approved preliminary and final site plan approval for a DTE garage addition at 8001 Haggerty Rd. containing three vehicle repair bays for housing additional vehicles in queue for repair. Wayne County has been considering the detention pond at the back of the property for a year;

• Approved the site plan amendment for the unfinished Cobblestone Creek Woodlands subdivision on the east side of Hoeft Road, east of the Cobblestone Ridge development on the south side of West Huron River Drive. The amendment includes adding five new single-family models and elevations into the approved project plans. Applicant David Straub said he may come back to the commission in January or February to seek to amend the Planned Residential Development agreement concerning the requirement for 30% side/back entry garages;

• Approved the annual activity and public participation report, which now goes on to the township board for consideration. The commission met 25 times and held 10 formal public hearings, among other activities. Jahr asked that Dan Power, director of planning and economic development, add the number of subcommittee meetings held and Power agreed to add that to the report;

• Approved the 2024 planning commission meeting schedule;

• Reelected the same officers: Brian Cullin, chairperson; Jeff Jahr, vice-chairperson; Medina Atchinson, secretary; Jahr, primary liaison to the Board of Zoning Appeals; and Cullin, secondary liaison to the BZA. Atchinson was absent from the meeting, but agreed in advance to serve if reelected; and

• Heard Jahr say he really liked the tri-community meeting of planning commissions held recently. Krishnan said it was hard to hear in the Belleville High School Commons meeting room (where the school board meets). Treasurer Sharry Budd said plans are being made for the best site for the next such meeting, set for May 1. Jahr said this gives him a chance to know his peers and know who to ask if he has a question about another community. “I’m glad we did it,” Jahr said of the joint meeting.