VBT planners deny rezoning request for former Harbor Club

The Van Buren Township Board of Trustees denied a conditional rezoning request from Pepper Pike LLC to rezone a 32.28-acre parcel on Beckley Road from R-1B (Single Family Residential) to RM (Multiple Family Residential) to accommodate a 92-home development on the site of the former Harbor Club golf course.

A public hearing for this proposal was held at the Sept. 9 Planning Commission meeting, where approximately 20 residents and attorneys for residents spoke in opposition to the proposal.

The planning commission recommended denial of the proposal after reviewing the findings of fact and concluding that the proposal did not meet the criteria set forth in Zoning Ordinance Section 12-507(E). Specific criteria cited included incompatible density and zoning, inadequate infrastructure, and non-compliance with the township’s Master Plan. Strong opposition from residents was also taken into account.

At the suggestion of Treasurer Sherry Budd, the board will be looking into updating future land use maps to ensure the parcel remains permanent greenspace.

In other business at the 110-minute meeting, the board:

Appointed John Haase to the Planning Commission with a term expiring Oct. 1, 2029;

Held a public hearing regarding the 2026 amended and 2027 proposed budgets for Water and Sewer, Special Revenue, and General funds, with no public comments;

Approved the 2027 fee schedules for township departments, including Water and Sewer;

Approved a personal services agreement with Connor McCraight, hiring him as an accountant;

Entered into a renewed Uniform Video Service Local Franchise Agreement with DIRECTV, including a video service provider fee of 5% and a PEG fee of 2%, noting that it is non-exclusive and does not prevent other providers from offering service if they install their own infrastructure;

Agreed to donate 14 rights-of-way to Wayne County for the Belleville Road Widening Project;

Approved a $201,708.50 change order for construction of Phase 2 of Section I of the Iron Belle Trail, with $102,000 in grants and approximately $99,000 coming from the available parks budget;

Selected True North Asphalt for Quirk Park parking lot improvements in the amount of $208,292.97;

Announced that the Denton Road Bridge has one final item to complete and will be open “as soon as possible”;

Heard a report from Deputy Clerk Brittany Beaudry that absentee ballots have been received and will be mailed on Oct. 8, marked with hot pink stickers to differentiate them. More information can be found on the township’s social media pages.

The meeting adjourned at 7:50 p.m. Clerk Leon Wright was absent and excused.